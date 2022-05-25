'Opening Minds Through Art': An opportunity for people with dementia to express themselves freely

Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCSN) is offering a six-week program for people with dementia to create works of art called, ‘Open Minds Through Art’.,

According to the organization's website, dealing with dementia can be lonely for many families, but they are working to change that. Studies show that by the year 2030, there will be nearly 20,000 people living with dementia in Pierce County alone. LCSN hopes that by creating awareness and offering supporting services, like Open Minds Through Art, they can create a healthy environment for those with dementia.

In Open Minds Through Art, the organization pairs people with dementia with trained volunteers to create works of art in a six-week program. It gives people with dementia the opportunity to freely express themselves artistically, help them live more fully, build relationships with others, and show them that people with memory issues can remain creative.

LCSN offers four dementia friends services, in addition to their existing programs:

Dementia Friends

Behavioural Interventions

Opening Minds Through Art

Music & Memories

To learn more click here.

RELATED: Hotter nights due to climate change will cost us sleep, study suggests

RELATED: Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children

Advertisement

There are plenty of ways to get involved and help create a dementia friendly community in Pierce County. To learn more about becoming a ‘dementia friend’, please call 253-272-8433 or email dementiaservices@lcsnw.org.