Expand / Collapse search

OnStar leads cops to stolen vehicle in Renton, officers seize $360k and 101 packages of drugs

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Renton Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. - Police in Renton seized more than $360,000 and 101 packages of drugs after tracking a stolen car with the help of OnStar.

According to Renton Police, officers were called on March 14 to the report of a stolen car. OnStar workers were able to disable the vehicle and patrol officers arrested those inside the car.

The registered owner of the car gave police consent to search the vehicle. Officers said they found multiple baggies of narcotics. A search warrant was issued and investigators said they seized:

  • $360,174
  • Methamphetamine - 306.74 grams, street value of $12,270
  • Cocaine – 18.19 grams, street value of $1,819
  • Heroin – 216.34 grams, street value of $21,634
  • Fentanyl Pills – 906.5 pills, street value of $9,065
  • Fentanyl Powder – 67.10 grams, street value of $6,710
  • Amphetamine – 6.27 grams and 7 pills, street value of $691

Police said that the suspects were known to police and officers recovered $35,000 cash, drugs and guns during a bust in December.

Related

Nearly 200 people died of fentanyl overdoses this year in King County, but test strips are illegal in WA
article

Nearly 200 people died of fentanyl overdoses this year in King County, but test strips are illegal in WA

So far this year, 198 people have died from a fentanyl overdose in King County Washington. That is up from 113 deaths by the same time last year.

No further details were released because of the active investigation, police said.