OnStar leads cops to stolen vehicle in Renton, officers seize $360k and 101 packages of drugs

Police in Renton seized more than $360,000 and 101 packages of drugs after tracking a stolen car with the help of OnStar.

According to Renton Police, officers were called on March 14 to the report of a stolen car. OnStar workers were able to disable the vehicle and patrol officers arrested those inside the car.

The registered owner of the car gave police consent to search the vehicle. Officers said they found multiple baggies of narcotics. A search warrant was issued and investigators said they seized:

$360,174

Methamphetamine - 306.74 grams, street value of $12,270

Cocaine – 18.19 grams, street value of $1,819

Heroin – 216.34 grams, street value of $21,634

Fentanyl Pills – 906.5 pills, street value of $9,065

Fentanyl Powder – 67.10 grams, street value of $6,710

Amphetamine – 6.27 grams and 7 pills, street value of $691

Police said that the suspects were known to police and officers recovered $35,000 cash, drugs and guns during a bust in December.

No further details were released because of the active investigation, police said.