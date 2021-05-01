Active shooter at Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon

There is an active shooter at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon. The casino tweeted confirming the report just after 8:15 p.m.

Oneida Nation Director of Public Relations Bobbi Webster told FOX 11 News in Green Bay that officers on scene tell her the incident is an active situation, and law enforcement from multiple agencies are working to secure the area.

"We do not know where the individual was shooting, or (where) individuals were shot," Webster said.

Around 10 p.m., Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul stated there was no threat to the community and that the casino was "contained."

Advertisement

According to FOX 11, there are dozens of law enforcement vehicles at the scene -- which is near Austin Straubel Airport.

A witness told FOX 11 they arrived at the casino parking lot to people running away. The witness said they rolled down the window to see what was going on and about 50 to 60 police cars came zooming in at the same time. The witness said they heard rapid gunshots, so they quickly left the area.

According to the casino, all locations will be closed until further notice.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Statement from Gov. Tony Evers

"Kathy and I were devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex tonight. Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy.

"While we are waiting for more information, we hope and pray those who were injured will recover and are grateful for the first responders who quickly responded to the situation."