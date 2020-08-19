One woman dead, two in critical condition in Renton collision

article

One woman is dead and two others are in critical condition from a vehicle collision in unincorporated Renton.

Renton Firefighters responded to the incident around 6 p.m. Wednesday, where a vehicle was found rolled over along 14800 block of SE 192nd St. and 148th Ave.

Renton Fire PIO said in a tweet that crews worked to extricate all three passengers of the vehicle. One person who was extricated died at the scene. Both injured passengers have been taken to a local trauma center.

King County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The identity of the passengers has not been released.

Officials are advising drivers to use detours due to road closures.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.