One Washington lawmaker has the key to block discussions on police pursuits, and she is wielding that power

The issue of police pursuits in Washington State have been front and center ever since the law changed in 2021 under House Bill 1054.

The new legislation restricted officers from chasing most suspects. Now, they need probable cause instead of reasonable suspicion that someone committed a crime in order to pursue them.

Since then, the law enforcement community and some mayors across Washington State have been on a full campaign to reverse the law. They say the changes have emboldened criminals, especially when it comes to those stealing cars.

Last year, more than 45,000 cars were stolen statewide, a huge increase from previous years. Police say it's directly related to the restrictions on police pursuits. Under the new law, police say even seeing someone driving a stolen car is not enough to go after that person.

This year, they were hoping lawmakers would come back to the table to discuss and tweak the law to a more balanced version in their eyes.

But one person, Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra, holds the power on whether it can even come up as a discussion. However, as the chair of the Law and Justice Committee, she says she has no plans on bringing the bipartisan measure up for debate.

Instead, she deflected to another bill that aims to create a diverse working group. Senate Bill 5533 wants a working group to talk about when police pursuits are appropriate or not.

Senate Bill 5533 does not address the crux of the issue: reasonable suspicion versus probable cause, a vital part that police are asking for.

Dhingra continued to bring up innocent lives taken due to police pursuits during her interview with FOX 13 on Monday.

Officers say they still need the discretion to go after criminals when necessary. With little accountability, officers say many who get away will go on to victimize countless other people in all different types of crime.

The bottom line: law enforcement want time in this year’s legislature to talk and tweak the law on police pursuits.

Dhingra said she is not budging on bringing the issue to the floor.