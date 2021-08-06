1 shot, 2 injured running from gunfire near Seattle park
SEATTLE - One man was shot and two others were injured while running from gunshots in the 200 block of Yesler Way Friday morning.
Police responded to a shooting near Prefontaine Park around 12:30 a.m. and found two men on the ground. One of the victims suffered a gash to his leg and the other had injured his back while running from a shooter.
Both victims were treated on the scene.
A 38-year old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, was transported to Harborview Medical Center shortly after the incident.
The incident is currently under investigation.
