1 shot, 2 injured running from gunfire near Seattle park

One man was shot and two others were injured while running from gunshots in the 200 block of Yesler Way Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting near Prefontaine Park around 12:30 a.m. and found two men on the ground. One of the victims suffered a gash to his leg and the other had injured his back while running from a shooter.

Both victims were treated on the scene.

A 38-year old man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, was transported to Harborview Medical Center shortly after the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

