One person rescued after car plunges into water in Tacoma

One person was rescued Friday morning from a car that plunged into Puget Sound waters.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, a bystander rescued one person from the car along the 4600 block of Ruston Way. The driver was the only person in the car and was taken with unknown injuries to a nearby hospital.

The Tacoma Dive Team and Marine Services Unit were working with a tow truck to remove the car from the water.

It's unclear what caused the car to go into the water. No further details have been released.