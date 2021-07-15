Expand / Collapse search

One person killed in Tacoma house fire

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

Deadly house fire in Tacoma

Authorities confirm one person is dead from a house fire in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. - One person has died in a Tacoma house fire early Thursday morning, officials say.

Tacoma fire crews arrived at the home in the 4600 block of East B Street around 5 a.m. 

When the crews arrived, they found 25% of the home on fire.

Firefighters found one person inside and brought them out to the yard.

Unfortunately, they did not survive.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
 