One person killed in Tacoma house fire

One person has died in a Tacoma house fire early Thursday morning, officials say.

Tacoma fire crews arrived at the home in the 4600 block of East B Street around 5 a.m.

When the crews arrived, they found 25% of the home on fire.

Firefighters found one person inside and brought them out to the yard.

Unfortunately, they did not survive.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

