One person killed in Tacoma house fire
TACOMA, Wash. - One person has died in a Tacoma house fire early Thursday morning, officials say.
Tacoma fire crews arrived at the home in the 4600 block of East B Street around 5 a.m.
When the crews arrived, they found 25% of the home on fire.
Firefighters found one person inside and brought them out to the yard.
Unfortunately, they did not survive.
