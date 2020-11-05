Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Pierce County apartment complex

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after one person was found dead Thursday morning just outside of Tacoma.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 100th St. Ct. S.

Deputies said they found one person who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. They were not able to provide the age or sex of the person.

Authorities said they were searching the area for a possible suspect, but did not provide a description. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.