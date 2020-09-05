One of two vehicles found involved in deadly in hit-and-run on SR-512 near Lakewood

Officials have found one of the vehicles involved in a deadly hit-and-run car incident Friday night, killing a 39-year-old woman running along SR-512 in Lakewood.

Police tracked down a Subaru involved in the incident, but are still searching for a silver Mercedes involved in the incident. Officials also shared images of pieces from the other vehicle left at the scene.

The woman was killed Friday night as she was running eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-512, near Steele St. WSP said both vehicles that hit the woman fled the scene.

The road remained blocked for several hours but has since reopened.

The identity of the woman has not been released. WSP is investigating and is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact 911.

This is an ongoing investigation.