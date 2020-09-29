One of three shot at market in Edmonds succumbs to injuries; suspect now facing murder charge

One of the three people who were shot at the Boo Han Oriental Market in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.

The suspect, who turned himself in a few hours after the shooting, is facing murder and assault charges.

The victim who died is a woman from Mountlake Terrace. Police have not released her name, nor have they identified the suspect,

The shooting happened at the store on the 22600 block of Hwy 99 around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The two other victims' conditions are unknown.

Officials said around 8:30 p.m. the suspect turned himself into police and was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect is the ex-husband of one of the victims.