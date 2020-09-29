Expand / Collapse search

One of three shot at market in Edmonds succumbs to injuries; suspect now facing murder charge

EDMONDS, Wash. - One of the three people who were shot at the Boo Han Oriental Market in Edmonds Tuesday afternoon has died, police said.

The suspect, who turned himself in a few hours after the shooting, is facing murder and assault charges. 

The victim who died is a woman from Mountlake Terrace. Police have not released her name, nor have they identified the suspect, 

The shooting happened at the store on the 22600 block of Hwy 99 around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The two other victims' conditions are unknown. 

Officials said around 8:30 p.m. the suspect turned himself into police and was taken into custody. 

Police said the suspect is the ex-husband of one of the victims.