One million votes already cast in King County

King County elections officials say they have already received about a million ballots days before actual Election Day.

“We projected 90% turnout for this election. The fact that we’re already at 70% truly is unprecedented. So, we hope they just keep coming,” said Kendall Hodson.

Hodson is the Chief of Staff with King County Elections.

She says for folks who are not registered but still want to vote, there are options.

Vote Centers opened Saturday throughout King County.

At the centers, people have the opportunity to register to vote on-site, as well as replace their ballot, and even cast their vote.

There are vote centers in Bellevue, Federal Way, Kenmore, Kent, Renton and Seattle.

“Folks from all over can easily get to a vote center,” said Hodson.

For more information on the vote centers click here.