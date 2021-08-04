One million dollars up for grabs for innovative ideas to boost the economy in Everett

The City of Everett is putting up $1 million in grant money for businesses and other organizations to come up with unique ideas to boost the economy.

The money is from federal dollars from American Rescue Plan funds.

The goal is for businesses, non-profits, and other organizations to apply for these dollars with innovative ideas which will lead to boosting the city's economy.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for businesses local, here, for shop local in Everett, to come and see great businesses like ourselves," said Sean Spraggins.

Spraggins is the owner of BobaKhan Toys in Everett.

He says he is considering applying for the grant money with the plans of possibly creating a toy/comic convention.

The city says it will distribute the funds in $5,000 and up chunks, depending on the needs from each of the applicants.

To be eligible to apply, you or your organization must be located in Everett. You cannot be a national chain. You must be current on all fees and taxes. You cannot be facing any pending legal actions. And your organization must not have any unresolved state or city compliance or regulatory issues.

Applying for the money is a four-step process that includes verifying you’re eligibility, completing your application, sending it into the city, and then waiting for an answer.

"Come to Everett; come and shop in Everett. And if you’re a small business in Everett, take a chance and apply for this grant," said Spraggins.

The applications are open right now.

For more information on the process or to apply, click here.

