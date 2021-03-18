One man shot and injured during robbery at Seattle spa

One man was shot and injured at a local Seattle neighborhood spa late Thursday night.

Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to a robbery at South Bay Spa in the Skyway neighborhood around 9 p.m.

A man, officials believe to be a spa employee, was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. KCSO spokesperson said the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

KCSO says two suspects are outstanding and says no other motives are indicated in this incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



