Man seriously hurt in West Seattle shooting; police searching for suspect

One man is seriously injured, and one suspect is still on the loose following a shooting in West Seattle's Delridge neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. after an altercation between two men broke out at a home on 24th Avenue SW.

According to Seattle Police officials, during the altercation between the two men inside a house. A 28-year-old arrived at the house this morning, an altercation between him and another man happened, and then both began shooting at one another.

One man ran outside the house but collapsed in the street while the other man fled from the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one gunman, the 28-year-old injured. Medics arrived and treated the man's injuries. He was sent to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the other gunman.

Officials say the home is known by officers in the Southwest Precinct as an ongoing community concern, with over 50 reported phone call complaints this year.

SPD Homicide and Assault investigators are still at the home investigating the shooting.

The identity of the two gunmen has not been released. Investigators do not have any descriptors yet of the suspect that fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.