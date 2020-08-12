One man fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot, several gunman fled the scene

A 28-year-old man is dead following a shooting spree near a Department of Licensing parking lot in Tacoma.

South Sound 911 received numerous calls around 5 p.m. Wednesday of gunshots heard on 6402 S Yakima Ave. Multiple gunmen and vehicles were seen leaving the area with the shooting victim inside a black SUV, according to Tacoma Police.

About a mile away at 54th Ave. and S. J St., callers reported the black SUV with the victim inside.

Residents nearby found the man and performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

The identity of the victim or possible suspects has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.