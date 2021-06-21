One man dies, another injured seeking heat relief on Lake Tapps

Many families in the South Sound headed directly for Lake Tapps to cool off on Monday. The location is popular for its views, and even more for its cooling waters as temperatures rise.

But, there is a danger for swimmers in all western Washington waters. Just this past weekend, one man died and another was hospitalized at Lake Tapps.

Access to North Lake Tapps Park is monitored and limited. By noon on Monday, the parking lots were full. Some brought tents to make their own shade.

While the lake is likely the best way visitors find relief from the summer heat, lifeguards are not staffed at the county’s park.

Park officials urge visitors to wear life preservers and never swim alone as these dangerous situations can turn deadly in an instant.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram