One man dead, one woman recovering from Belltown apartment building stabbing

One man has died and one woman is recovering in the hospital from injures in a stabbing inside a Belltown apartment building Wednesday, Seattle Police said.

Seattle Police said late Wednesday in a blotter post the 48-year-old man later died from his injuries, and a 43-year-old woman injured is recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

According to SPD, the stabbing happened at Centennial Tower and Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue in Seattle.

Around 3:30 p.m. Seattle Police were seen deploying a mobile robotic device inside the apartment complex to assess the situation as the suspect barricaded herself inside, and refused to leave the building.

A few hours later, SPD took 46-year-old woman was able to be taken into custody. She will be booked into the King County jail for investigation of assault, police say.

This is a developing story.