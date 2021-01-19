One killed, three injured in two separate double shootings in Tacoma

Police in Tacoma are investigating two separate double shootings that killed one person and injured three others just hours apart.

According to Tacoma PD, the first one happened around 7:20 p.m. Monday, when a 20-year-old man walked into a Shell gas station on Sprague Avenue and told employees that he and his 22-year-old friend were shot.

The 22-year-old was sitting injured in a car nearby and died at the scene. The 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tacoma police are asking anyone who has information to come forward. It's unknown what lead up to the shooting.

There have been no arrests and police do not have any suspects.

Hours later, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to another double shooting in the 1800 block of East 31st Street. Both victims, one male and one female, were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot.

Advertisement

They were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not identified a motive or suspect for that shooting, and they haven't said whether the two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tacoma Police.