One killed in double shooting in Tacoma

A 55-year-old man died after being shot shortly after midnight in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma police, officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 2100 block of East 60th Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims.

Officers said they started life-saving measures, but the 55-year-old died at the scene.

A 42-year-old man had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. No further details have been released.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are investigating.