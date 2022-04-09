One killed in deadly crash on I-5 in Kent

article

One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 5 Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a driver crashed and died on northbound Interstate 5, just north of State Route 516.

Authorities say one person was involved in the crash, and they were found dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

This is a developing story.

