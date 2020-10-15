One injured, one arrested after wrong way crash on I-5 South in Seattle

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault after driving his vehicle the wrong way on I-5 and causing a serious crash.

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol says the vehicle entered the southbound lanes of I-5 going the wrong way and struck another vehicle near the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck has serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The wrong-way driver was arrested at the scene.

The crash cleanup was causing major traffic backups on I-5 South getting into the city.