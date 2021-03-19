One injured in Lynnwood shooting, police searching for suspect

Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a Lynnwood shooting Friday afternoon where one person was shot and injured.

Snohomish County deputies responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. at 164th St. SW near Larch Way in Lynnwood. Officials say some sort of altercation between a suspect and juvenile happened when gunshots were fired. Snohomish County Sheriff Office says two juveniles were located, one was shot and suffered minor injures. Neither victim was transported by medics to a local hospital.

SCSO officials say a male suspect ran from the scene and a search for the man is still ongoing. He is described as wearing a light grey Nike hoodie, light grey sweatpants & black face mask.

No other information has been released. Police are on-site and investigating the incident. No cause of what lead up to the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.