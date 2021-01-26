One dead, two injured in three separate Pierce County shootings

A violent night in Pierce County left one person dead and two others injured in three separate shootings Tuesday.

The first one happened in Puyallup near 179th Street and 73rd Avenue, where a 56-year-old man reportedly shot his 20-year-old son during an argument. The son was taken to a hospital in stable condition. His father was arrested.

Not long after, around 9 p.m., deputies were called to a field on Freeman Road near Valley Ave in Puyallup, where a man had been shot several times. The 25-year-old was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. His current condition is unknown. The sheriff's office has not released any additional information.

The third shooting in Pierce County Tuesday night happened at the hands of sheriff's deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call. Officials said deputies were called to Meridian Terrace Mobile Home Park in the area of 194th and Meridian in Graham.

When they arrived, they learned that a man and his son were fighting, and the son repeatedly entered and exited the home looking for a gun that his father hid from him.

Deputies told dispatch they found an "uncooperative male." Shots were fired shortly after.

Deputies said the man confronted deputies a knife before the shots were fired. No deputies were injured when the shots were fired.

The man was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team - which includes Lakewood and Puyallup police - was called to investigate.