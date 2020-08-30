One dead, two injured in Renton shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Renton early Sunday morning.

Around 2 a.m. Renton Police responded to gunshots heard at the parking lot of a strip mall on the 500 block of South Grady Way, just off of I-405 in Renton. When officers arrived, they saw about 200 cars leaving the parking lot.

Prior to police arriving, witnesses told officials that three victims were taken to Valley Medical Center. One of the victims, a 25-year-old Kent man died at the hospital.

A 24-year-old Puyallup man and a 15-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victims has not been released.

Renton detectives are investigating the shooting and reasoning for the large gathering. Officials believe street racing groups may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Renton Police.