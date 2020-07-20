One dead, two injured in Central District shooting

One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Seattle's Central District neighborhood.

Seattle Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Monday at 23rd Avenue and Cherry Street near an ARCO gas station.

The victims or suspect have not been identified. The condition of the two shot have also not been released at this time.

Detectives are investigating the incident and will provide more information when available on the shooting.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.