One dead, six displaced in Parkland house fire

A man died in a house fire early Tuesday morning in Pierce County. Six people escaped the fire.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called around 4:00 a.m. to the home on A Street in Parkland.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, seven adults were inside the home at the time of the fire. Six people got out safely, but a man was found dead inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but crews said it did not appear suspicious.