One dead, one injured after shooting at Auburn 7-Eleven

A dispute that started at the Days Inn in Auburn early Wednesday morning ended with a deadly shooting in a 7-Eleven parking lot.

According to Auburn Police, the dispute at the Days Inn on D Street started about 3 a.m. From there, the people involved drove 2-4 vehicles away from the Days Inn and to the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at the corner of NE 22nd Street and Auburn Way.

That's where one woman was shot and killed in a vehicle and another person was injured. The second shooting victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

It's unclear what led to the dispute and subsequent shooting, and investigators don't know yet how many shooters were invovled.

This is a developing story.