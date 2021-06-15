One dead, one arrested for vehicular homicide after crash on SR-99 in Snohomish County

One person died and another was arrested for suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide Monday night after a head-on crash on SR-99 in Snohomish County.

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened around 11:45 p.m. on SR-99 North north of SR-525.

The driver who was later arrested reportedly crossed a raised concrete divider from the southbound lanes and ended up in the northbound lanes. The 31-year-old Marysville man collided head-on with another vehicle, killing the 31-year-old Seattle woman who was in the car with him.

Fatal crash photo courtesy Washington State Patrol

The driver in the car he collided with was not injured.

The man who caused the crash has been arrested for suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.

