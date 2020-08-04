One dead, one arrested for DUI in fatal 3-car collision

One man is dead and one person arrested after a fatal three-car collision in the Lake Morton-Berrydale area.

According to a King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, a man in his 50s has at the scene of the crash. One person at fault for the crash was arrested for DUI and seven other passengers were transported to a hospital in stable condition.

KCSO responded to the car incident around 8 p.m. Tuesday at 160th Ave. SE and Kent Black Diamond Rd. east of Covington and just south of Highway 18.

Officials said Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) detectives are currently investigating the car collision.

It's unknown the identity of any of the passengers.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.