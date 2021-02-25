One dead in wrong-way head-on collision on SR 18

One person is dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle head-on on SR-18 near Auburn.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on westbound SR 18 at Auburn Black-Diamond R. in Auburn.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver hit another vehicle head-on. The victim in the other vehicle died. The wrong-way driver was transported to a Harborview in critical condition. Johnson said the driver is under arrest for investigation of vehicular homicide.

Detectives remain at the site of the crash during the ongoing investigation. Traffic is getting by in the second lane of WB SR 18, but drivers should expect long delays as officials continue investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.