One dead in Sammamish shooting, police searching for suspects who fled the scene

One person has died in a Sammamish shooting, according to King County Sheriffs Office spokesperson.

KCSO responded to the shooting at the 4500 block of Klahanie Drive SE in Sammamish, near Highland Gardens Apartments on Wednesday evening.

Officers found one victim, a 25-year-old shot on the scene. Medics arrived and took the person to Harborview Medical Center in life-threatening condition, but they later died.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. Sgt. Ryan Abbott said they are in their early 20s. K9s are looking in the woods behind the apartment complex where the shooting happened to try to track them down.

The identity of the victim or suspects has not been released.