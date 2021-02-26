One dead in multiple vehicle crash involving jack-knifed semi-truck on southbound I-5 near Tacoma

Crews are working to clear a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on southbound I-5 near Tacoma and Lakewood.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on southbound I-5, north of 84th St. between Tacoma and Lakewood. WSP Trooper Ryan Burke said a semi-truck was approaching slowed or stopped traffic when it swerved to the left to avoid hitting vehicles. The semi-driver hit a vehicle in front of him, and jack-knifed, facing perpendicular to oncoming southbound traffic. The semi-truck driver's conditions has not been released yet.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. Good samaritans tried to help before medics arrived but were unsuccessful. One female was reported trapped in her vehicle and crews worked to remove her. Her condition is unknown.

Traffic has been diverted to 72nd St., exit 129 for the detour route. At 6 p.m. WSDOT Tacoma says one lane has reopened. Drivers can expect delays as WSP investigates the collision.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.

