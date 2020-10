article

A mobile home fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night claimed the life of a man.

Firefighters say the fire happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of 164th Street SW. Two other residents - a man and a woman - escaped without injury.

The mobile home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. They had it under control within 20 minutes.

There's no word yet on how the fire started or the identity of the man who died.