Expand / Collapse search

One dead in fiery car crash after hitting Magnolia Bridge

Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
News
Q13 FOX

Deadly car fire in Seattle under investigation

Officials confirmed one dead in a car fire Saturday morning near Seattle's Interbay and Queen Anne neighborhoods.

SEATTLE - One person is dead after a car crashed into Magnolia Bridge and erupted into flames early Saturday morning. 

Seattle Police said the Audi coupe was heading north on 15th Avenue W. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, when the driver hit a support pillar beneath the bridge and the vehicle caught fire. 

Seattle Fire Department arrived and said the only person inside the vehicle died. Engineers inspected the bridge for any damage the fire may have caused. 

The crash caused a backup for several hours, shutting down both directions of 15th Avenue W. 

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing, police said.