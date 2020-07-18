One dead in fiery car crash after hitting Magnolia Bridge

One person is dead after a car crashed into Magnolia Bridge and erupted into flames early Saturday morning.

Seattle Police said the Audi coupe was heading north on 15th Avenue W. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, when the driver hit a support pillar beneath the bridge and the vehicle caught fire.

Seattle Fire Department arrived and said the only person inside the vehicle died. Engineers inspected the bridge for any damage the fire may have caused.

The crash caused a backup for several hours, shutting down both directions of 15th Avenue W.

Advertisement

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved in the fatal crash. The investigation is ongoing, police said.