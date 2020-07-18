One dead in fiery car crash after hitting bridge near Interbay

One person is dead after a car crashed into Magnolia Bridge and erupted early Saturday morning.

Seattle Police said the Audi coupe was heading north on 15th Avenue W. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, when the driver hit a support pillar beneath the bridge and the vehicle caught fire.

Seattle Fire Department arrived to the incident at 15th Avenue W. and W. Garfield St. around 3 a.m. where officials said the only person inside the vehicle died.

Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the crash. Seattle Department of Transportation engineers inspected the bridge structural support for any damages.

The crashed vehicle caused a backup for several hours, shutting down both directions of 15th Avenue W. Officials said all lanes reopened to traffic after engineers cleared the bridge inspection.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are involved in the fatal crash. This remains an ongoing investigation, police said.

This is a devoloping story. Check back later for updates.