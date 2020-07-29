One dead in Bothell police officer involved shooting

One man is dead after a shooting broke out in a Bothell neighborhood, officials said.

Police said the incident occurred after someone made a 911 call Wednesday evening after a man was seen allegedly slashing tires near the apartment complex on 228th St. SE and 20th Ave SE. When a police officer arrived, he got out of his vehicle to confront the man. Soon after, shots were fired.

A police spokesperson said it's unclear at this time if the suspect had a firearm in their possession. Police say the man was transported to a hospital, but later died.

Around 10:40 p.m., Bothell Police tweeted an update, saying the area of the shooting is safe and there is no ongoing threat.

SMART detectives are continuing the investigation. It is unclear what lead up to the shooting or the identity of the man who died.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back later for updates.