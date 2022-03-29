One dead, another with life-threatening injuries after crash in Tulalip

article

Authorities are investigating an early morning single-car crash that left one dead, and another critically injured.

Marysville Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Lager Lane and Turk Road in Tulalip. Firefighters took the patient with life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital. The patient’s current condition is unknown.

Tulalip Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.

