One person is dead after a shooting overnight in Auburn.

Details are scarce, but police said it happened in the 2600 block of D Street Southeast and that the victim is a male.

The call came in about 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, nor have they identified potential suspects or the victim.

It's unclear whether the victim died at the scene or at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn PD.