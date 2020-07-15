One dead after home invasion, shooting in Sammamish

A 25-year-old is dead after a shooting last night around 9:30 at the Highland Gardens Apartments in the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office says two men kicked in front door— shooting a man living there multiple times.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but later died. The suspects - two men in their 20s - fled on foot.

Police have not released a motive, but they don't believe it was random. They have not named the victim or the suspects.