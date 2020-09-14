One dead after car, semi crash on I-5 in North Everett

One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on I-5 South in North Everett.

Washington State Patrol said it happened about 5 a.m. on I-5 South near Exit 195. All southbound lanes were closed as of 7:30 a.m. Monday. Traffic was being diverted to SR-529.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators believe the driver of the car was speeding and lost control, hitting a guardrail. The semi smashed into the car after it hit the guardrail.