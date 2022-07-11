On-street parking summer rates now in effect in Seattle

New summer rates for on-street parking in Seattle are now in effect, and drivers will be seeing a slight increase in costs for parking in the afternoon.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), they typically adjust the parking rates three times a year: in the spring, summer and fall.

Overall, rates remain low at many locations, with $0.50 an hour as the most common rate in the mornings and $1.50 an hour in the afternoons.

In total, 48 adjustments are being made at various times of day, across 27 different areas in the city, according to SDOT.

Most of these adjustments are in the afternoon and evening times and have been made based on demand and usage trends.

See the adjusted costs below or click here.