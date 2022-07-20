Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted in Sylmar killing, added to FBI's most wanted list

Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Sylmar in 2019, has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Cardenas.

Cardenas is suspected of firing several shots from a semiautomatic handgun in the direction of a barbershop, striking an adult man in the head on Aug. 15, 2019. The man was standing outside the barbershop and died from the gunshot. It took place at Hair Icon Barber Shop, which is located in a shopping center in Sylmar.

"At the scene of the crime, Mr. Cardenas is believed to have fired approximately six shots into a public space," said Special Agent Michael Alker who is investigating the case for the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "He is not only a risk to the public, but he may also have information related to other violent crimes."

The FBI said Cardenas is a member of the Pierce Street Gang and may associate with the Pacoima Van Nuys Boys/Anybody Killas. Cardenas often goes by the nickname "Dollar."

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County issued, on April 3, 2020, a local arrest warrant after Cardenas was charged with murder. The United States District Court, Central District of California, issued a federal arrest warrant on Sept. 2, 2021, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Cardenas is between 5 foot, 6 inches and 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 to 300 pounds. He has dark brown or black hair, a beard, and brown eyes.

Alker said Cardenas is known to vary the style of his hair and facial hair, but his large physical size and glasses may draw attention.

"He normally wears thick prescription glasses and has at least one tattoo," Alker said. Cardenas should be considered armed and dangerous.

"He is not only a risk to the public, but he may also have information related to other violent crimes," Alker said.

The FBI urges anyone with knowledge of Cardenas to call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online tips to tips.fbi.gov, Alker said.