Olympic Peninsula Humane Society seeing dramatic increase in dog surrenders

The Olympic Peninsula Humane Society is experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of dogs surrendered back to the shelter, according to MyClallamCounty.com.

Within the last five weeks the shelter says they have seen a rise in the number of owner-surrender dog applications, and officials attribute the problem to the pandemic, according to MyClallamCounty.com.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), more than 23 million American households-- nearly one and five nationwide-- adopted a pet during the pandemic.

In mid-2021, reports surfaced that some areas in the country saw a surge in pets returned to shelters who were adopted in the pandemic. As the pandemic died down, people started going back to the office and traveling again, which in some cases meant the change in routine made them realize they weren't as prepared for the commitment of having a pet as they thought.

However, the direct cause of the recent rise in owner-surrender applications is unclear.

Olympic Peninsula Humane Society says they have reached the point where they are unable to accept any new animals.

Aside from adopting animals already in the shelter, the organization told MyClallamCounty.com that the best way for people to help is to foster a pet.