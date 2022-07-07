Olympia police seize fentanyl, guns and cash from gas station shoplifting arrest

article

Police recovered stolen merchandise, more than a thousand dollars of counterfeit money and drugs after a suspect was arrested for shoplifting at a gas station last week.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), officers recovered $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise from local businesses, a stolen gun, $1,400 in counterfeit cash and more than 100 fentanyl pills that were packaged for sale last week.

Counterfeit cash from last week's arrest (PHOTO: Olympia Police Department)

Authorities say the suspect also had outstanding warrants.

Details about the suspect and the arrest are limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.