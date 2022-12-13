Olympia Police investigate robbery at Walgreens, suspect remains at-large

Detectives are investigating after a Walgreens in Olympia was robbed Monday night. Roadways were closed for multiple hours, but a suspect was nowhere to be found.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), just after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on the corner of Cooper Point Rd. SW and Black Lake Blvd. SW for reports of a robbery.

Officers closed down surrounding roadways, and asked the public to avoid the area for close to five hours.

Authorities say they searched inside the building and surrounding areas, but they could not locate a suspect.

At 12:48 a.m., officers concluded their initial investigation for the night. Detectives will continue investigating on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.