Olympia City Council to approve agreement on large affordable housing development plan

During Tuesday’s City of Olympia City Council meeting, members approved an agreement with South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity to build 123 affordable housing units.

The affordable housing shortage in Washington is gaining growing concern. Median home prices have nearly tripled in the last decade, but there is hope, however, for dozens of families in Thurston County.

The development approved by the city council will be on 10 acres of land owned by the city, located at 3900 Boulevard Road.

"We’re selling it for a dollar. It’s not a money-making venture, but it’s an investment in the community," said Mike Reid, the city’s economic development director. "This is housing for working individuals that want that opportunity that is the American dream of homeownership."

Though a final development and design plan is still in the works, Habitat for Humanity said those 123 units will be permanently affordable owner-occupied homes. This includes cottages for senior citizens, townhomes and multi-family units.

"When we create these strong families and these strong neighborhoods, that’s how we build healthy and vibrant communities that we all want to live and work in," said Shawna Dutton, the director of development for South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity.

Dutton said the future construction site in Olympia will be the organization’s largest development ever. She said most of their developments are much smaller, like the Tumwater Development Tâlícn site where 28 future townhomes will be.

Dutton said, though it’s smaller, that project is also helping to fill the housing gap.

"Our community is facing an affordable housing crisis right now and there are hardworking individuals and families who still can’t afford a safe and decent place to live," said Dutton.

What’s ahead for the 10 acres in Olympia could not come at a more critical time. Reid said the affordability of housing continues to grow out of reach in Olympia, and currently, there is not enough supply to meet the demand.

"With that supply-demand issue, we’re seeing costs continue to rise. Layer in, on top of that, interest rates going up and it pushes out the affordability for first-time home buyers and many members in this community the ability to own a home," said Reid.

Habitat for Humanity will host a public meeting later this spring to hear feedback on land-use designs and concepts. Once those plans are finalized, Dutton said Habitat for Humanity will apply for permits, followed by their goal of breaking ground at the site within 18-36 months.