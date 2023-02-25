Expand / Collapse search
Eight people stabbed at Oklahoma bar

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

Eight people stabbed at Oklahoma City bar

Police say when they arrived, they found two people with critical injuries.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Eight people were stabbed overnight  at a night club in Oklahoma City.

Police say it started at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a bar in the city’s Bricktown district. Police officers were posted outside the club as part of security protocols and witnessed a large fight break out.

Several injured people walked out of the club onto the sidewalk, and two were "bleeding profusely," police said. Officers applied tourniquets to stop the loss of blood.

Police said eight people were injured in the stabbings, with two in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police said it’s still unclear what led to the fight. 