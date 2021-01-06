Okanogan inmates escaped through ventilation ducts, sheriff says

article

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, two inmates were able to escape the county jail on Tuesday through the ventilation system.

The two inmates, 28-year-old Kristofer Wittman and 53-year-old Christian White, were able to access the ventilation ducting, which led them to the roof, according to an investigation. Then they were able to get down off the roof and were picked up and driven away, the investigation found.

Wittman, of Bellingham, was in custody for multiple charges: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Obstructing, Reckless Driving, Driving While Suspended 2nd degree, Attempted Escape 2nd Degree, and Malicious Mischief 2nd Degree. He'll also face charges of Escape in the 2nd Degree and Malicious Mischief 1st degree.

White, of Rock Island, was in custody for multiple charges: DOC Warrant, Attempt to Elude, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Hit and Run, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, Assault 4th Degree. He'll also face charges of Escape in the 2nd Degree and Malicious Mischief 1st degree.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement immediately. Do not approach them if you see them.

The Okanogan Sheriff's Office is coordinating with multiple agencies in their search.