Okanogan County says positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Conconully Outhouse Races

article

Okanogan County Health Officials are warning those who attended the Conconully Outhouse Races to be on the lookout for coronavirus symptoms as several positive cases have been confirmed from the event.

The annual event was held on Jan. 16 in Conconully, a small town just northwest of Okanogan. Participants push customized outhouses through the snow.

Videos and photos posted to the race’s Facebook page show few people wearing masks.

RELATED: Outhouse Races are a town tradition for Conconully residents

It's unknown how many positive cases are connected to the event.

If you attended, it's recommended you quarantine and get a coronavirus test.